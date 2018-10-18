The Western Balkans: Resolving Outstanding Issues between Belgrade and Pristina Prerequisite for Serbia's Accession to the EU

Austrian delegation supports EU accession candidate Republic of Serbia despite expectation that the Belgrade - Pristina issue will be resolved beforehand / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and a delegation visited Belgrade for two days.

During the visit, President Van der Bellen noted that the Kosovo question had to be resolved before Serbia could join the EU: "However, further steps in the implementation of the Serbian reform agenda, especially in areas such as the rule of law and the clarification of outstanding bilateral issues before accession, are important prerequisites". "A normalization of the relations between Belgrade and Pristina will give the region better prospects for the future", he continued.

The Republic of Serbia officially applied for European Union membership in December 2009, and the European Commission recommended making it an official candidate in October 2011. After the Council's recommendation, Serbia received full candidate status in March 2012.

A decade after Kosovo's declaration of independence, the frozen conflict between Belgrade and Pristina has not been resolved. The Serbian government does not recognize the independence of its former province, although it has not been controlling the territory since the NATO bombings of 1999. Serbia has declared that the status of the Kosovo region should not be tied with the EU negotiations.

While most EU countries and UN members regard Kosovo as an independent state, Russia remains a powerful ally for Serbia, and Moscow's veto power in the Security Council means it can block Kosovo's attempt at UN membership.

The EU-mediated Brussels dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina eliminated some of the administrative problems that complicated citizens' daily lives. Authorities largely disbanded Serbian structures in the north of Kosovo, such as the courts and police. However, the main obstacle is still the difference of opinion over the status of the territory with 2 million mostly Albanian inhabitants.

Despite this historical context of Serbia and Kosovo, Van der Bellen expressed support for Serbia's efforts: "It is my special concern to visit Serbia during the Austrian EU Presidency. With that I would like to underline the special relationship between our two countries. Above all, I would like to emphasize the Austrian support for Serbia's way to join the European Union."

The Federal President was accompanied by a 33-strong economic delegation and a 15-strong cultural and scientific delegation, including the Vice-President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, Richard Schenz and Johannes Peterlik, Secretary General at the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The wife of the Federal President, Doris Schmidauer, accompanied him as well.

The Serbian Minister of the Interior Nebojsa Stefanovic, the Mayor of Belgrade Zoran Radojicic and the two ambassadors of the two countries - Nebojsa Rodic (Serbia) and Nikolaus Lutterotti (Austria) - welcomed Van der Bellen at the Nikola Tesla Airport.

Van der Bellen was then received by his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić, ex-Serbian information minister during the Kosovo War, with military honours in Belgrade at Palata Srbije, the former seat of the Yugoslav governments.

On the second day of the visit, Alexander Van der Bellen opened the Belgrade Security Forum. At the Forum, which has been held since 2011, international decision-makers discuss foreign and security policy in the Balkans and Europe as well as global issues. At the opening, Van der Bellen confirmed that Serbia, as a candidate for EU membership, should be included in the debate on the future of the Union: "Serbia plays a key role in the security and stability of this region".

I believe that we need to invest

as much into building trust

as we need to spend on infrastructure projects.



What do we need roads and bridges for if people will not use them for cooperating? (vdb)@BelSecForum #BelSecForum pic.twitter.com/YUUHas5Kpf — A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) October 18, 2018

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in his speech on the European Union, called for more visible results in Serbia's rapprochement process. The opening of two or three new accession chapters would be hard for people to imagine, he criticised.

President Alexander Van der Bellen then met the President of the Serbian Parliament, Maja Gojkovic, in Belgrade. The meeting was followed by a discussion on Serbia's accession to the EU. Alexander Van der Bellen and Gojkovic also agreed that the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue would be continued.

Van der Bellen and Vučić then visited "Novo Groblje", the Belgrade New Cemetery, to commemorate the end of the First World War a hundred years ago. They laid wreaths together at the Memorial to the Fallen Serbian Soldiers and in front of the Memorial Chapel in memory of the fallen of the Austro-Hungarian Army.