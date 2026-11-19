What Austria and the USA can learn from each other: The America Institute invites you to a transatlantic dialogue. / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

This gathering marks a historic double anniversary: as the United States celebrates its 250th year, the AAIE celebrates its 100th birthday. The event aims to bring together key figures from the fields of education, diplomacy, business, and technology to discuss the shared challenges and opportunities of the coming decades.

From Prominent Founders to Global Tech Visionaries

To understand the significance of this meeting, it is worth looking at the institution’s remarkable history. It was founded in March 1926 on the initiative of the Austrian educator Prof. Paul Leo Dengler. Its original founding members and supporters included such luminaries as Richard Strauss, Anna Freud, Nobel laureates Julius Wagner-Jauregg and Clemens von Pirquet, and the then-Chancellor of Austria, Johann Schober—alongside American partners like Nicholas Murray Butler, an advisor to U.S. President Woodrow Wilson.

Following its closure due to the war in 1938, the institute was ceremoniously reopened in 1946, with the Vienna Boys' Choir in attendance. In the post-war period, the institute played a crucial role in the distribution of CARE packages, established the first academic exchange programs for U.S. students in Austria, and—in the 1960s—opened the country’s first language laboratory, becoming a pioneer in modern language pedagogy within the German-speaking world.

As it reaches its anniversary year in 2026, the institute continues to build upon this distinguished legacy. As early as June 2026, a major celebratory event marking the 100th anniversary took place at the Raiffeisenhaus in Vienna, attended by U.S. Ambassador Art Fisher as well as U.S. tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Marc Benioff, who served as a guest of honor. Moving forward, Benioff will continue to support the AAIE by leveraging his international experience and global network to help expand academic programs and foster connections between Austrian and American educational and research institutions.

Two Panels Focused on Education, Culture, and Technology

The networking event on November 24 continues this trajectory through a compact, dialogue-driven format. Following welcoming remarks from a representative of the U.S. Embassy in Austria and AAIE President Dr. Alexander Janda, the program will feature two thematic discussion panels:

Panel 1 – “Austria Meets America”: In this first session, University Professor Antoinette van Zabner (AAIE Board Member, Fulbright Commission, University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna), Pablo Collazzo (Sequoia Management), Los Angeles-born artist Justin Poole, contemporary historian Gregory Weeks (Club of Trade Delegates), and Christopher Medalis (SIT Study Abroad) will explore current potential and future prospects within the realm of educational and cultural exchange.

In this first session, University Professor Antoinette van Zabner (AAIE Board Member, Fulbright Commission, University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna), Pablo Collazzo (Sequoia Management), Los Angeles-born artist Justin Poole, contemporary historian Gregory Weeks (Club of Trade Delegates), and Christopher Medalis (SIT Study Abroad) will explore current potential and future prospects within the realm of educational and cultural exchange. Panel 2 – Innovation, Technology, and Transatlantic Perspectives: The second session addresses the technological shifts of our time. Participants—including Martin Rauchbauer (Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs), cybersecurity expert Nesrien Redwan (Cyber ​​Schule), and Sarah Case Lackner (AAIE Board Member, Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation)—will discuss security, digital transformation, and international cooperation.

Following the panels, an open networking reception will provide an opportunity for in-depth conversations until 7:00 PM. For AAIE President Dr. Alexander Janda, this direct exchange is more important today than ever: “For a hundred years, the America Institute has been building bridges between Austria and the United States. Especially in times of rapid technological change, we need this kind of open dialogue—in education just as much as in innovation.”

Outlook: AI Study, New Edited Volume, and Expansion Through 2028

The AAIE’s commitment to its role as a catalyst for "soft diplomacy" is reflected in the future-oriented projects already underway. The institute currently manages 16 bespoke college programs in Vienna for American and international higher education institutions. Furthermore, concrete negotiations are in progress with two additional U.S. universities to establish further study-abroad programs in the Austrian capital by 2028.

Beyond this, the institute is making significant strides in academic work: an edited volume is slated for publication in 2027, exploring the history, present, and future of bilateral relations between Austria and the United States in the fields of education, innovation, and technology. Particular attention is also being directed toward the digital future of education; the AAIE is currently preparing a comprehensive empirical study on the role and application of artificial intelligence (AI) within the Austrian and U.S. educational systems, which will involve surveying pupils and university students in both countries. The profile of Austria’s oldest English-language educational institution is further rounded out by a diverse range of offerings, including language courses, business training, programs for children, and certified exam preparation.

Those interested in joining the dialogue at the institute’s location on Operngasse in Vienna may register for the networking event via email at office@aaie.at until November 22, 2026.

AAIE