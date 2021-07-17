Sponsored Content
The Rich in Austria: Dollar Millionaires Up 5.3 Percent to Record 163,300
Sponsored Content
The number of so-called high net worth individuals (HNWIs) in Austria grew by 5.3 percent from 2019 to 2020 to 163,300 dollar millionaires. This is 8,200 more HNWIs than in the same period last year.
The global trend is also confirmed in Austria: compared to 2019, the number of dollar millionaires in Austria has increased by 5.3 percent. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Frank Schwichtenberg, ECB decisions ECB/2003/4 and ECB/2003/5
Globally, the number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) increased by 6.3 percent, surpassing the 20 million mark. At the same time, the total wealth of this group of individuals also grew by 7.6 percent to nearly $80 trillion in 2020. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
How to Marry an Austrian Millionaire? (October 21, 2019)
8 Reasons why Vienna is an Ideal Destination for Expats (July 26, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content