How to Marry an Austrian Millionaire?

Nearly 1% of all adults worldwide are millionaires who collectively own 44% of global wealth.

The Credit Suisse Global wealth report is the most comprehensive and up-to-date source of information on global household wealth.

Global wealth grew during the past year, but at a very modest pace by 2.6% to USD 360 trillion and wealth per adult reached a new record high of USD 70,850, 1.2% above the level of mid-​2018 with Switzerland topping the biggest gains in wealth per adult this year.

The US, China, and Europe contributed the most towards global wealth growth with USD 3.8 trillion, USD 1.9 trillion and USD 1.1 trillion respectively.

This year's report also provides a deep dive into wealth in the 21st century. While the century began with a "golden age" of robust and inclusive wealth creation, wealth growth collapsed during the financial crisis and never recovered to the level experienced earlier.

Although wealth per adult reached a new record high of USD 70,850, this is only 1.2% above the level of mid-2018, before allowing for inflation.

While more than half of all adults worldwide have a net worth below USD 10,000, nearly 1% of adults are millionaires who collectively own 44% of global wealth.

However, the trend toward increasing inequality has eased, and the share of the top 1% of wealth holders is below the recent peak in 2016.

According to the Swiss bank's study, 313,000 people in Austria have assets of at least one million dollars (EUR 896,810), or about 4.4 percent of the adult population.

Within the asset classes of the study, 23 percent of adult Austrians have assets below $10,000, 28 percent have assets between $10,000 and $100,000, and 45 percent have assets between $100,000 and $1 million.

But in no other country in the world than the country of origin of the investigating bank, Switzerland, are the people richer. An adult Swiss has an average of $561,900 in 2019, more than twice as much as an Austrian.