The MQ Summer Stage 2025 Kicks Off with Art, Music and Social Reflection

The MQ Summer Stage in MuseumsQuartier returns on May 21, featuring concerts, performances, and film screenings in the open air, offering free admission until September. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; C.Stadler/Bwag, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

At the opening ceremony, Danish artist Christian Falsnaes presented his participatory performance “Collaboration”, in which the audience itself became an actor. Falsnaes, known for his interactive works, deliberately crossed the boundary between art and recipient, addressing social norms, power relations, and gender roles. With clear instructions and performative dynamics, he created collective experiences to encourage reflection on social structures.

Afterwards, DJ Terror provided a pulsating continuation of the evening with an energetic set of acid, jungle, and trance. At the same time, a new sculpture by Hans Kupelwieser was unveiled. The work made of aluminum unfolds into a seemingly weightless, organic form using compressed air - a play on the opposites of lightness and stability that is visually and conceptually impressive.

A diverse program until autumn

The program of the MQ Summer Stage 2025 remains as ambitious as it is accessible until autumn. Concerts, performances, readings, talks, and film screenings will take place almost every evening with free admission. Highlights include

the new concert series “MQ Tunes”, where young Austrian bands perform every Wednesday, including Lucy Dreams and JUNGLE JADE,

the popular literature festival “O-Töne”, which offers readings and discussions with current authors

the open-air cinema “frame[o]ut”, which transforms the MQ courtyard into an open-air cinema from July with socially critical and experimental films.

The MQ Pride Night on June 11 plays a special role, celebrating queer visibility, courage and artistic resistance under the motto “Stand Up!” - with performances, music and a curated line-up of artists such as La Terre', Schwesta Ebra and Madam Léa.

Focus on artistic research and sustainability

Socio-political topics are also given space. For example, the “Open Circles” discourse format on June 3 invites you to a discussion on artistic research and sustainability, accompanied by a film screening of the Shaken Grounds project. The aim is to make artistic perspectives on ecological crises visible and highlight alternative forms of knowledge production.

Writer-in-Residence: Laura Lichtblau

For the first time, the writer-in-residence program of the MQ and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (BMEIA) will also be publicly visible as part of the Summer Stage. On June 5, Berlin-based author Laura Lichtblau, currently a guest at the MQ, will read from her new novel “SUND”, in which she deals with her great-grandfather's Nazi past. In conversation with cultural mediator Margit Mössmer, she will talk about literature as a means of remembrance and political reflection.

A cultural fixture in the Viennese summer

With its mixture of low-threshold access and artistic quality, the MQ Summer Stage has become a fixture of the cultural summer in Vienna in recent years. Whether listening, participating, or reflecting, the program is not just entertainment, but an invitation to engage with the present and society. In 2025, the MuseumQuartier will remain a place where culture not only takes place, but is experienced.

MQ