The Mayor of Vienna Welcomed the Mayor of Morocco’s Capital
The Mayor of the City of Vienna Michael Ludwig received his counterpart from Morocco Asmaa Rhlalou, who has been the Mayor of Rabat since 2021. Also today, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner visited Morocco.
Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig received the mayor of the Moroccan capital Rabat, Asmaa Rhlalou, in the Red Salon of Vienna's City Hall. The 54-year-old, who holds a doctorate in economics, has been head of the city of Rabat since September 2021. Rhlalou is on an official visit to the Austrian capital for several days and was accompanied by a delegation of several members from her home country.
At the informal meeting, Ludwig and Rhlalou exchanged views in particular on the topics of public transport, waste disposal, water treatment, and circular economy. A protocol for the meeting was also signed in preparation for a subsequent cooperation agreement. Mayor of Rabat Rhlalou and Mayor of Vienna Ludwig affirmed that "the two capitals want to intensify their already existing friendly relations and in the future aim at cooperation in the form of exchange of municipal knowledge and experience for mutual benefit." Vienna and Rabat are also committed to the United Nations "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" and contribute to the sustainable development of cities in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals through the exchange of experience and the mutual provision of information.
In addition, on the 240th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Austria, Chancellor Karl Nehammer will travel to the North African country today. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Foreign Office Secretary General Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, and a high-ranking business delegation will accompany him. The visit will focus on migration and economic cooperation, according to ORF.
International cooperation has existed between Austria and the Kingdom of Morocco for a long time. The 240th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is also a reason why the Moroccan Embassy is intensifying its activities for international dialogue with Austria. For several years, the city of Rabat has wished to intensify cooperation with the city of Vienna in various municipal areas, e.g. sustainable urban development, mobility, waste management, renewable energy supply, culture, youth, business, and more. A cooperation agreement is also being sought.