The Formation of an Anti-Trafficking Alliance in the Framework of the Joint Coordination Platform
Interior Minister Karner recently hosted the Return Ministerial Conference in Vienna to discuss European migration issues. Read about the conference and the formation of an Anti-trafficking alliance.
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner: "The return conference is an important lever to remove the business basis for smuggling, one of the largest and most inhumane branches of organized crime." / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner hosted a two-day Return Ministerial Conference in Vienna with the goals of creating a regional return mechanism, establishing return partnerships in the Western Balkan countries, and supporting them with returns in the framework of the “Joint Coordination Platform.”
Among others, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite, Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, Belgian Migration Secretary Sammy Mahdi, and EU Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi attended the conference. …
