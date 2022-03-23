Sponsored Content
The Battle For Mariupol: Why Does It Matter to Putin?
Russia & CIS › Russia ♦ Published: March 23, 2022; 22:40
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the military tactics are ravaging Ukraine. The Russian troops besiege Mariupol and are causing a humanitarian crisis. Mariupol is key for the Russian invasion and the advancing Russian military wants to seize the city at all costs.
Mariupol is a big port city in the east of Ukraine. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Tschubby, CC BY-SA 3.0
Mariupol is hit hard by the Russian attack. Because of the raging military operations ravaging the country, there is an uninterrupted stream of people seeking refuge in recent weeks. Mariupol became one of the most embattled cities in Ukraine. The city is heavily bombed and damaged because taking the city would mean a key strategic win for the Russian invasion. A threat of a much bigger humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is rising since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Mariupol, a city in Ukraine with a population of around 430 000, was hit hard by the Russian invasion. But why is the city so important for the Russian invasion? There are some reasons for it, but yet important for the Russian military campaign. …
