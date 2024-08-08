Taylor Swift Concerts in Vienna Canceled Due to Suspected Terrorism - What Fans Need to Know Now

Canceling the concerts means that all ticket holders are entitled to a full refund of their ticket costs. The organizer has announced that refunds will be made automatically within ten days. If the tickets were purchased through a ticket office, the consumer protection department of the Chamber of Labor (AK) advises contacting them directly.

According to the Association for Consumer Information (VKI), the cancellation is a "force majeure event", which means that the organizer bears the risk and is responsible for the refund. If the buyer's account has changed since the tickets were purchased, the VKI recommends that the organizer or seller be informed of the new account details.

Other booked services

The concert organizer is not obliged to refund additionally booked services such as hotel accommodation or train tickets. These contracts remain in force despite the cancellation, and whether or not it is possible to cancel or rebook depends on the respective terms and conditions. In some cases, fans may not receive a refund if they cannot travel to Vienna.

Goodwill solutions from the rail companies

Both Westbahn and ÖBB are accommodating to fans. Westbahn will refund the full ticket price including cancellation fees for trips on Thursday if they cannot be canceled due to the last-minute cancellation. ÖBB is taking a similar approach, offering refunds for train tickets purchased between August 8 and 11 and not used. Tickets that fall outside the usual cancellation period can be returned to the ticket counters of ÖBB travel centers.

Complete packages and package tours

If fans have booked a complete package that includes both the concert ticket and travel or hotel, the entire trip can be canceled free of charge. In this case, the tour operator is the point of contact to whom those affected should turn to arrange for the cancellation and refund of the travel price.

U.S. authorities warned Austria

The information about the terror plan came from U.S. secret services, as reported by ORF, and led to the arrest of a 19-year-old in Ternitz, who is considered the "immediate main perpetrator", and a 17-year-old in Vienna. Chemical substances and technical devices were found in the 19-year-old's house during a search, indicating concrete preparatory acts for an attack.

Both suspects were born in Austria, but have family roots in North Macedonia and Austria respectively. The 19-year-old had published an oath of allegiance to the IS leader online just a few weeks ago. The information from the US Secret Service was combined with intelligence from the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN), which led to the threat situation being minimized. U.S. media reported that the suspects were inspired by IS but not directed by IS militants, as reported by ORF. U.S. investigators doubt whether the plan would have been successful and whether a viable bomb was produced.

After the investigation became known, the organizer Barracuda Music cancelled the concerts to ensure everyone's safety. Around 170,000 fans had wanted to attend the concerts in the sold-out Ernst Happel Stadium. The ticket costs will be refunded automatically within the next ten working days.

Political and public reactions

The cancellation of the concerts has also caused a stir in politics and social media, as reported by ORF. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler expressed their understanding of the security measures and regretted the fans' disappointment. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and NEOS chairwoman Beate Meinl-Reisinger addressed the emotional and potentially negative impact of the cancellation on Austria's image.

Emotional reactions from fans

Many fans expressed their disappointment and frustration on social media. Some showed understanding for the cancellation due to safety concerns, while others complained primarily about the loss of experience. The international coverage of the cancellation of the concerts shows how far-reaching the effects of this event are.

The cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna marked a sad moment for many fans, but the safety of attendees was paramount. Fans are now encouraged to contact the appropriate bodies to make their claims and look forward to future concert opportunities.

