Hopeful Peace Deal for Gangs in Gang Violence in Vienna
In recent weeks, Vienna's streets have been rocked by violent clashes between Syrian and Chechen youth gangs. These conflicts, which were initially perceived as ethnic tensions, have thrown the city into turmoil. But now there are signs of a surprising turnaround: Representatives of both communities have published a joint statement aimed at improving cooperation.
The Reumannplatz in Vienna is often cited as an example of youth crime and drug abuse. This location was often the scene of attacks between Chechen, Afghan and Syrian gangs. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons,Gugerell, Public domain
The short statement published online emphasizes that the clashes were not based on ethnic conflicts, but on disputes between young people, as reported by "Der Profil". This differentiation is important to clear up the…
