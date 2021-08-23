Sponsored Content
Switzerland and Austria Step Up Fight Against Illegal Migration
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 14:29 ♦ (Vindobona)
Swiss Justice and Police Minister Karin Maria Keller-Sutter met Interior Minister Karl Nehammer to discuss the current developments in Afghanistan as well as Switzerland's accession to the migration platform.
Keller-Sutter and Nehammer want to push the European Pact for Asylum and Migration. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Jürgen Makowecz
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer met with Swiss Justice and Police Minister Karin Maria Keller-Sutter in Bern to discuss, among other things, current developments in Afghanistan as well as Switzerland's accession to the Migration Platform. …
