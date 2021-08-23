Switzerland and Austria Step Up Fight Against Illegal Migration

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 14:29 ♦ (Vindobona)

Swiss Justice and Police Minister Karin Maria Keller-Sutter met Interior Minister Karl Nehammer to discuss the current developments in Afghanistan as well as Switzerland's accession to the migration platform.

Keller-Sutter and Nehammer want to push the European Pact for Asylum and Migration. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Jürgen Makowecz

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer met with Swiss Justice and Police Minister Karin Maria Keller-Sutter in Bern to discuss, among other things, current developments in Afghanistan as well as Switzerland's accession to the Migration Platform. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Schallenberg on Afghanistan: "Particularly close coordination between the EU partners is essential." (August 20)
Austria: Establishment of Deportation Centers in the Region Surrounding Afghanistan to Enable Deportations in the Future (August 19)
German-Speaking Heads of State: "Possibility of More Sustainable and Resilient Era" (June 30)
Read More
Switzerland, Refugees, Migration, Karl Nehammer, Karin Maria Keller-Sutter, Immigration, Horst Seehofer, Human Rights, BMI - Ministry of the Interior - Bundesministerium fuer Inneres, Asylum
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter