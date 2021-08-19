Sponsored Content
Austria: Establishment of Deportation Centers in the Region Surrounding Afghanistan to Enable Deportations in the Future
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:57 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has proposed deportation centers in Afghanistan's neighboring countries at the Special Council of EU Interior Ministers.
According to Nehammer, the fight against illegal migration and Islamic terrorism is to be conducted jointly by all EU states. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Entbert
"If deportations are no longer possible due to the limits set by the European Convention on Human Rights, alternatives must be considered," …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Van der Bellen on Afghanistan: "Deportations are contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights" (August 17)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content