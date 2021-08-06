Sponsored Content
Austria and Afghanistan: The Dilemma with Deportations
While the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), human rights organizations and the Afghan ambassador to Austria, H.E. Ms. Manizha Bakhtari, plead for a stop to deportations, Austria continues to adhere to repatriations to Afghanistan. Read more why.
According to H.E. Ms. Manizha Bakhtari, the security situation in Afghanistan is dramatic. / Picture: © Embassy of Afghanistan in Vienna
The security situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating since the withdrawal of U.S. troops began, with the Taliban steadily gaining terrain and terrorizing the population, especially in the areas they have gained.
The Afghanistan Travel Advisory of the U.S. State Department warns that "Travel to all areas of Afghanistan is unsafe because of critical levels of kidnappings, hostage taking, suicide bombings, widespread military combat operations, landmines, and terrorist and insurgent attacks, including attacks using vehicle-borne, magnetic, or other improvised explosive devices, suicide vests, and …
