Swedish Digital Platform Sellpy Launches in Austria

CompaniesOther ♦ Published: February 3, 2021; 12:43 ♦ (Vindobona)

The e-commerce platform for selling second-hand fashion has now also been launched in Austria, following Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany. As a result, Sellpy, which is part of the H&M Group, is now active in four countries.

Consumers in Austria can now buy and sell clothing and other items through the second-hand platform Sellpy. / Picture: © Sellhelp GmbH

Sellpy was founded in Sweden in 2014. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Covid-19 in Austria: New Rules Apply From February 8 (February 2)
WKO: Lockdown Extension a "Blow For Domestic Trade" (January 5)
Newest Report from Austrian Retail Association - Handelsverband: Top 100 Retailers Account for 55% of Austrian Consumer Spending (August 20, 2020)
Read More
Sweden, Sellpy, Michael Arnoer, Retail Industry, Information Technology, H & M
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter