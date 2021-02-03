Sponsored Content
Swedish Digital Platform Sellpy Launches in Austria
Sponsored Content
The e-commerce platform for selling second-hand fashion has now also been launched in Austria, following Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany. As a result, Sellpy, which is part of the H&M Group, is now active in four countries.
Consumers in Austria can now buy and sell clothing and other items through the second-hand platform Sellpy. / Picture: © Sellhelp GmbH
Sellpy was founded in Sweden in 2014. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Covid-19 in Austria: New Rules Apply From February 8 (February 2)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content