Newest Report from Austrian Retail Association - Handelsverband: Top 100 Retailers Account for 55% of Austrian Consumer Spending
Lifestyle & Travel ♦ Published: August 20, 2020; 13:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
In the newly published report from the Austrian Retail Association - Handelsverband Rewe the top 100 retailers are responsible for more than half of Austrian consumer spending. Rewe sits on top of the list with a turnover of EUR 6.69 billion.
Rewe, the parent company of Austrian grocery stores Billa, Merkur, Penny and others, accounts for the highest turnover once again. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Rewe Group / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
The report published by the Austrian Retail Association - Handelsverband is based on net sales of 2018.
Anyone who is among the top 100 in the association's rankings has a net annual turnover of at least EUR 32.6 million - in the last ranking it was EUR 31.2 million.
Rewe has the highest turnover in Austria with EUR 6.69 billion (excluding Bipa).
Together, the top 100 retailers generate a turnover of EUR 36.5 billion, which is more than half (55%) of the total retail-relevant Austrian consumer spending. …
