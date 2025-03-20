Swarovski Back on the Road to Success: Lux-Ignite Strategy Shows Results

With sales of 1.906 billion euros and an increase of six percent, Swarovski had a successful year. The fourth quarter in particular surprised with organic growth of eleven percent. The company thus set a milestone: for the first time in five years, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were completely positive again. CEO Alexis Nasard was delighted with the development and emphasized: “These strong and consistent results once again confirm the effectiveness of the Lux-ignite strategy and Swarovski's ability to deliver excellent performance.”

Growth in all markets

A look at the global markets shows that Swarovski's success is broad-based. The company's jewelry division recorded organic growth of nine percent - more than three times as strong as the general market. Europe in particular showed a strong performance with an eleven percent increase in sales, while America grew by ten percent and Asia by three percent. Record sales were achieved on the strategically important US market as well as on the domestic market. In addition, Swarovski gained market share in eight of the top ten markets and doubled sales of Swarovski-created diamonds compared to the previous year.

Strategic realignment through Lux-ignite

The Lux-ignite strategy, which was introduced by CEO Alexis Nasard in 2022, aims to strengthen Swarovski's position in the luxury segment. This includes a consistent focus on high-quality jewelry that combines cultural relevance and innovative designs. In addition to product innovation, the company is focusing on unconventional retail concepts to intensify the customer experience. For example, the opening of a new flagship store in Piazza del Duomo in Milan helped to increase the appeal of the brand and appeal to younger target groups.

Despite the positive business development, Swarovski continues to face challenges. Market uncertainties remain, and for 2025 - the company's 130th anniversary - Nasard continues to call for discipline and focus on strategic investments and financial control. “In 2025, the instability in our business is likely to continue,” he explained, calling for consistent implementation of the strategy.

Focus on staff reductions and the Wattens site

While the figures are back on track, there are still discussions about the headquarters in Wattens, Tyrol. Swarovski is considering reducing its workforce from currently around 3,000 to between 2,200 and 2,500 employees. The company emphasized that this is necessary in the context of securing the long-term financing of the location and in view of rising costs.

A return to stability

The return to profitability shows that Swarovski has learned from the mistakes of the past and is achieving new successes with a clear strategic focus. The Lux-ignite strategy, combined with discipline and a spirit of innovation, is enabling the traditional company to assert itself in the highly competitive luxury segment and reach new target groups at the same time. However, it remains to be seen whether the positive development will continue - 2025 will be another decisive year for Swarovski.

