The high-level representatives of both nations, including the Political Director of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Gregor W. Kössler, and the U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Ambassador James C. O'Brien, held discussions on a variety of topics ranging from global and regional security to the defense and promotion of human rights.

Thank you to Ambassador @koessler_g, @StateEUR A/S O'Brien, and our gracious hosts at the @MFA_Austria for the fruitful and collegial discussions during the Strategic Dialogue. I look forward to taking our thriving bilateral partnership to the next level. pic.twitter.com/upnGK9gQDX — Ambassador Victoria Kennedy (@USAmbAustria) December 5, 2023

The discussions focused intensively on Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. Both countries expressed their unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and renewed their solidarity with Israel following the terrorist attacks by Hamas. As Vindobona.org reported, Austria assured Israel of its solidarity.

The interlocutors acknowledged the strong and growing economic ties between the two countries and spoke about initiatives such as the State Partnership Program between Austria and Vermont and the promotion of apprenticeships.

OSCE as a cornerstone of regional security

An important point of the dialogue was the role of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in addressing geopolitical challenges, particularly in relation to the Western Balkan countries and their prospects for EU accession. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is facing significant challenges that put its future effectiveness into question.

The OSCE is unfortunately being sabotaged by Russia in particular, as reported by Vindobona.org. One of the primary issues is the refusal of Russia and Belarus to accept Estonia's bid for the OSCE chairmanship in 2024, undermining the organization's function and leading to concerns about its sustainability. The OSCE operates on consensus among its 57 member states, and with Russia blocking decisions, including the annual budget and field operations in Ukraine, there's an impasse that threatens the organization's very existence.

The situation is compounded by Russia's actions that contradict the organization's principles, such as the invasion of Ukraine, which has led to calls for Russia's suspension from the OSCE. However, the consensus-based decision-making process makes such a suspension difficult. With the EU emphasizing the OSCE's crucial role in maintaining world peace and security, the organization's ability to navigate these challenges while holding Russia accountable will be vital.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to democracy and human rights and confirmed their intention to further strengthen transatlantic relations. The positive outcome of the meeting led to the announcement that the next dialog will take place in Washington in 2024 with the aim of further expanding and deepening the strategic partnership.

U.S.-Austria Strategic Dialogue

The U.S.-Austria Strategic Dialogue signifies a deepened commitment between the two nations to address shared global challenges and enhance bilateral cooperation. The history behind this relationship is rich, stretching back to the post-WWII era, with Austria being a significant beneficiary of the Marshall Plan, which laid the foundation for a robust transatlantic bond.

In recent years, steps to strengthen this partnership have included memorandums of understanding on apprenticeship programs and a security collaboration between the Vermont National Guard and Austrian Armed Forces. These initiatives are part of a long-term investment to support democratic values, peace, security, and prosperity.

