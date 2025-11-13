STRABAG's Order Backlog Exceeds 30 Billion Mark for the First Time

As the company announced, this jump underscores the Group's strong market position and successful acquisition strategy. Total construction output increased by 6.0 percent to EUR 14.4 billion in the same period.

Expansion Down Under and major projects

Around half of the increase in output is attributable to the acquisition of the Australian Georgiou Group, which was finalized at the beginning of 2025. The acquisition of the Perth-based company, which specializes in road and infrastructure construction, is part of the strategic expansion into the Australian market, which is seen as a countercyclical counterweight to the European business.

In addition to the acquisition, the existing European markets made a significant contribution. STRABAG recorded significant increases in Poland, Czechia, and in German building construction and civil engineering. Project delays in the UK led to declines, while in Germany, construction activities in local road construction were slowed down by the delayed budget approval after the federal elections.

Focus on infrastructure and energy transition

According to STRABAG, most of the increase in orders resulted from the acquisition of major projects in the forward-looking areas of energy and water infrastructure, railway construction, and high-tech buildings.

In Germany, the Group secured a major contract for a power line. In Austria, STRABAG was awarded the contract to build a 140-megawatt electrolysis plant for OMV in Bruck an der Leitha, which will be one of the largest in Europe and is expected to produce 23,000 tons of green hydrogen annually from the end of 2027. STRABAG is responsible for the construction of this project, while Siemens Energy is supplying the electrolysis technology. Overall, railway construction contracts in the current year have already totaled more than €1 billion.

The number of employees in the Group also increased slightly by 2.0 percent to an average of 79,863 (full-time equivalents). The increase in personnel was concentrated primarily in the growth markets of Poland, Czechia, and Germany. According to CEO Stefan Kratochwill, the record order backlog shows that the focus on growth markets such as energy and water infrastructure, mobility, and high-tech buildings is paying off.

