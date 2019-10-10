Sponsored
Start of the Austrian-Slovenian Year of Neighbourhood Dialogue

Published: Yesterday; 19:05

The Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs opened the Austrian-Slovenian Year of Neighbourhood Dialogue with a concert with Austrian and Slovenian artists in the Viennese REAKTOR and in the presence of the Slovenian ambassador Ksenija Škrilec. More than 60 cultural events are planned in both countries until autumn 2020.

The Year of Austrian-Slovenian Neighbourhood Dialogue started. / Picture: © Slovenian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

At the beginning of that year, which was initiated by the Foreign Ministers of Austria and Slovenia, the saxophone quartet "Ensemble 4Saxess" performed.

Ensemble 4Saxess is the leading crossover group in Slovenia and regularly performs at major festivals and in international concert halls. The four Slovenian saxophonists were joined by tenor Gabriel Lipuš and violinist Benjamin Ziervogel from Carinthia.

"We want to use the coming year to get to know each other even better as neighbours and friends in Central Europe and to explore our common heritage," said Foreign Minister Schallenberg.

"This year of the Neighbourhood Dialogue should provide the impetus to make our cooperation and solidarity more aware and to further deepen our cooperation", the Foreign Minister added.

Ambassador Ksenija Škrilec underlined that "especially in the historic year 2020 for Slovenia and Austria, the joint dialogue project represents an opportunity to deepen mutual relations and to counter some existing stereotypes".

Within the framework of the Year of Austrian-Slovenian Neighbourhood Dialogue, more than 60 cultural events - concerts, theatre and dance performances, film screenings, exhibitions - are planned in both countries until autumn 2020.

In addition, the dialogue will also be interdisciplinary in the fields of science, politics and business.

Simultaneously with the concert in Vienna, a concert took place in Ljubljana in the presence of the Slovenian Foreign Minister Miroslav "Miro" Cerar and the Austrian Ambassador Sigrid Berka.

