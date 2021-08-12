Sponsored Content
Sports and Diplomacy: Austria Accedes to the Saint-Denis Convention
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:29 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria has become the 21st country to ratify the Council of Europe Convention on an Integrated Safety, Security and Service Approach at Football Matches and Other Sports Events. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer explains that this agreement will help to create a safer environment for fans to enjoy sporting events.
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer: “Sport is a fundamental part of Austria's identity, which is why our goal is to make it possible for sporting events to be enjoyed in a safe, secure and welcoming environment." / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Gerd Pachauer
Austria is the 21st country to accede to the Council of Europe Convention on an Integrated Safety, Security and Service Approach at Football Matches and Other Sports Events, also known as the Saint-Denis Convention. Although 21 countries have acceded, some of the major countries in Europe, including Germany, the United Kingdom and Belgium, have not yet ratified the agreement. …
