Slovenia Takes over the Presidency of the International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River

The ceremonial handover occurred at the Vienna International Centre (VIC) and was concluded with a reception at the Permanent Mission of Slovakia to the United Nations, the OSCE, and other international organizations in Vienna. A special symbol of the event was the traditional handover of a bottle filled with Danube water from Vladimír Novák to his successor, Dr. Globevnik. This ritual is meant to emphasize the shared responsibility and commitment to the sustainable management of the Danube River Basin.

In his farewell speech, outgoing President Novák highlighted the milestones of the past year: "2024 was a significant year for the ICPDR, as we celebrated 30 years since the signing of the Danube River Protection Convention and 20 years of dedicated youth engagement. Under the Slovak Presidency, we achieved important progress in implementing the Joint Program of Measures and preparing for the groundbreaking fifth Joint Danube Survey (JDS5)." Novák also expressed his gratitude for the cooperation within the ICPDR and wished Dr. Globevnik success in meeting the challenges ahead.

New Presidency with Ambitious Goals

Dr. Lidija Globevnik, a recognized expert in environmental sciences and water management, brings extensive experience in hydrology, aquatic ecosystems, and sustainable resource strategies. "It is a great honor for me to take on this position," she stated. "Together, we will tackle the most pressing challenges in the Danube region and work towards a sustainable and resilient future."

A key focus of her presidency will be strengthening water resilience throughout the Danube River Basin. She emphasizes an interdisciplinary and intergenerational approach that not only integrates expertise from various fields but also actively involves young people in decision-making processes. Other priorities include improving water quality through innovative measures and promoting projects that contribute to climate change adaptation.

Challenges and Upcoming Projects

Special attention this year will be given to the fifth Joint Danube Survey (JDS5), which is set to begin on July 1, 2025. This comprehensive scientific study is the world's largest surface water analysis and provides valuable insights into the state of the Danube. The results will inform future political decisions and contribute to an improved water management strategy.

The ICPDR plays a central role in international cooperation on water management. Since its establishment in 1998, the organization has been committed to implementing the Danube River Protection Convention and the EU Water Framework Directive. With 14 member states and the European Union, it is one of the largest and most active networks of water experts in Europe.

With the Slovenian Presidency, the strategic direction of the ICPDR towards sustainable water management will be further reinforced. "The Danube is not just a vital waterway but also a unique ecosystem that supplies millions of people with water. Protecting it is a shared responsibility to which we must dedicate our full efforts," emphasized Dr. Globevnik.

The coming months will reveal how Slovenia, with new initiatives and strategies, can contribute to the sustainable development of the Danube region. Close cooperation with member states, the promotion of innovative technologies, and the engagement of society are key elements in this endeavor.

UNIS

International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River