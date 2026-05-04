Signa's Insolvency Administrator Declines to Challenge the 700-Million-Franc Judgment in Geneva

Creditors can only hope that challenging advisory fees and filing lawsuits against foundations will at least recoup a fraction of their losses. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / TheTokl / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)

This is a decision with enormous implications: Christoph Stapf, the insolvency administrator for Signa Holding, has decided not to challenge the ruling of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Geneva. With this decision, Signa Holding officially acknowledges that the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is entitled to approximately 700 million euros.

The Geneva Arbitration Award and the Risk

The legal dispute stemmed from claims by the Arab investor, who feels he has been harmed by the lack of transparency and the collapse of René Benko’s corporate network. Stapf justifies the decision not to challenge the ruling primarily on economic grounds: The cost risk of proceedings before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court is too high, and the Swiss judiciary is considered extremely “arbitration-friendly.” A reversal of the ruling would therefore have been highly unlikely.

Nevertheless, Stapf has not yet completely given up the fight for the 700 million euros. In his latest report, as ORF reports, he points to “serious deficiencies” in the arbitral tribunal’s reasoning. In particular, the failure to address Austrian insolvency law makes enforcement of the judgment in Austria questionable. Stapf is now focusing on negotiations with Mubadala’s representatives to avoid lengthy and costly enforcement proceedings.

The Hunt for Millions: Consultants in the Crosshairs

While the large claims dominate the headlines, the work of reviewing the consulting contracts is painstakingly detailed. So far, around 8.7 million euros have been secured for the insolvency estate—a drop in the bucket given the billions in liabilities.

However, Stapf has additional claims pending with a total value of 160 million euros. The focus is on prominent figures in Austrian politics and business, such as Alfred Gusenbauer. The former chancellor is facing heavy criticism over his consulting fees. Stapf is demanding that Gusenbauer and his project development company repay approximately five million euros. However, the negotiations are dragging on and could take months. Karl Samstag, the former head of Bank Austria, is also expected to reimburse payments totaling 396,000 euros. A bizarre court date is causing a stir here: due to Samstag’s illness, the hearing was postponed until November 2026.

While a settlement of 1.4 million euros has already been reached with BDO, Stapf is still fighting for 9.2 million euros from TPA Tax Consulting.

Foundations and Corporate Networks

A partial success was achieved with the INGBE Foundation, with which a settlement was reached regarding a claim of 46.4 million euros. However, the parties agreed not to disclose the exact amount that will actually be paid into the estate.

The situation remains more complicated with the Laura Private Foundation (named after Benko’s daughter). Claims totaling 74 million euros are pending here. Since insolvency proceedings have been opened against the foundation itself, these proceedings are currently suspended; the claims are now being filed in those bankruptcy proceedings.

Why Signa Holding Failed

Signa Holding served as the umbrella entity for the Benko structure. Its failure is now primarily attributed to an aggressive expansion strategy coupled with rising interest rates and massive valuation problems in real estate. Critics also accuse management of a “complete failure of control.” Meanwhile, investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) are in full swing, focusing, among other things, on allegations of serious fraud.

The decision not to challenge the Mubadala ruling is a pragmatic step to cap further costs. However, the process of resolving the Signa bankruptcy remains a legal marathon. Creditors can only hope that challenging advisory fees and filing lawsuits against foundations will at least recoup a fraction of their losses.

Signa

Creditreform

Mubadala

ICC Austria