Benko Bankruptcy: Laura Private Foundation Files for Bankruptcy in the Billions

The Laura Private Foundation justified its own application for insolvency proceedings on the basis of payment obligations arising from two arbitration awards in proceedings in Switzerland. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / TheTokl / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)

According to information from the Innsbruck Regional Court, the foundation itself filed for bankruptcy proceedings, as reported by STANDARD. The figures are astronomical: according to current estimates, liabilities of over one billion euros are offset by assets of only around 327 million euros.

The immediate move to the insolvency court was triggered by two arbitration rulings by international courts that brought the foundation to its knees financially. The foundation was ordered to pay a total of around one billion euros. A large part of this sum – around 700 million euros – is attributable to the Mubadala sovereign wealth fund from Abu Dhabi. The fund had filed a lawsuit against the foundation and René Benko's associates before the ICC international arbitration court in Geneva.

According to ORF, the foundation's board of directors, which has been in office since the beginning of 2025, stated that legal action against these rulings had no chance of success. Although “comprehensive stabilization measures” had been initiated, the burden of the arbitration awards made sustainable restructuring impossible. The grounds for insolvency due to inability to pay and over-indebtedness were therefore unavoidable.

The end of the “mansion foundation”

The Laura Private Foundation, named after Benko's daughter, was founded in December 2006 by René Benko and his mother Ingeborg. For years, it served as an important pillar in the complex structure of the Signa Group. Experts often referred to it as the family's “iron reserve.” Particularly interesting: the foundation owns, among other things, the luxurious “Villa N” in Igls near Innsbruck, the long-time residence of the Benko family.

In addition, the foundation had a wide network of company holdings and real estate. As recently as the summer of 2023, the foundation's assets were estimated at around 750 million euros. The fact that only a fraction of this is now available as assets raises questions about the whereabouts of the funds in the last months before insolvency.

Investigations by the WKStA and criminal relevance

The Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) has been monitoring the events surrounding the Laura Private Foundation very closely for some time. Investigators attribute the foundation directly to René Benko's sphere of influence, even though he had formally left the circle of beneficiaries due to changes in the foundation's charter.

For Benko himself, who has been in pre-trial detention for over a year, the situation continues to worsen. He has already been found guilty in two criminal trials in the first instance, although the verdicts are not yet final. The presumption of innocence still applies. The foundation's current insolvency is also expected to be part of further investigations into the Signa complex, as the foundation is believed to have played a central role in capital transfers.

Timetable for the proceedings

According to ORF, Innsbruck lawyer Stefan Geiler has been appointed as insolvency administrator. He now faces the mammoth task of securing the remaining assets and examining the claims of creditors. Creditors can file their claims until May 4, 2026. This has been scheduled for May 18 at the Innsbruck Regional Court, but – as is customary in insolvency proceedings of this kind – will take place behind closed doors.

The creditor protection associations AKV, Creditreform, and KSV1870 expect a lengthy process that could provide deep insights into the former financial flows of the Signa founder. Whether creditors, led by the Mubadala sovereign wealth fund, will ultimately receive significant repayments remains highly doubtful given the enormous coverage gap.

Signa

WKStA