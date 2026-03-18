Austria's Industry Defies the Crisis: Billion-Dollar Contracts, Expansion, and a New Direction in the Capital Markets

Austria's industrial sector is thriving amidst increasing energy costs and trade disruptions, with voestalpine, led by CEO Herbert Eibensteiner, establishing itself as a key player in Europe's mobility transition. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Christian Wirth, Wirthi, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

It is a paradox that defines the current economic situation: While the Strait of Hormuz is occasionally blocked and global supply chains are considered highly fragile, leading local companies are reporting record orders and plant expansions. It seems that companies such as voestalpine, Andritz, FACC, and Wintersteiger have found a way to defy the difficult market environment through technological superiority and targeted internationalization.

Rail Infrastructure as a Growth Engine

Voestalpine is at the forefront of this trend. The Linz-based group has prevailed in a highly competitive market and secured major contracts from Deutsche Bahn (DB) and Swiss Federal Railways (SBB). The total volume amounts to approximately 500 million euros.

CEO Herbert Eibensteiner sees this as more than just a financial success: “We are pleased to be driving the modernization and digitalization of railway infrastructure in Europe with our high-tech products,” says Eibensteiner. While DB is focusing primarily on premium rails and switch components, the Swiss are concentrating on digital signaling and monitoring technology. Franz Kainersdorfer, Head of the Metal Engineering Division, emphasizes that the mobility transition would not be feasible without these efficiency gains in rail transport.

Hydropower Expertise for the Indian Subcontinent

The Graz-based plant manufacturer Andritz also underscores its global relevance. The company was awarded a contract by the Indian energy supplier Tata Power for a 1,000-megawatt pumped-storage power plant in the state of Maharashtra. The contract value is in the low three-digit million range.

At a time when the storage of renewable energy is becoming a critical bottleneck in the energy transition, Andritz is providing the key technology: reversible pump turbines and motor generators. The leadership of Andritz Hydropower India, makes it clear that such large-scale projects are “essential” for a resilient and decarbonized energy system.

The “Miracle of St. Martin”: FACC Invests 120 Million Euros

A particularly strong signal for Upper Austria as a business location comes from aircraft supplier FACC. In St. Martin im Innkreis, a new high-tech plant for passenger aircraft components is being built on 20,000 square meters. The new plant is to be connected to an existing factory building and will create additional space for a new research division. Construction work will begin later this year.

Capacity is set to increase, as production in the aerostructures division will be doubled. This is expected to create jobs for 300 new employees by 2030. Investments are also being made in innovation, as the new in-house research division will focus on the next generation of lower-emission aircraft. At the same time, efficiency will be further enhanced through highly automated manufacturing processes, the use of artificial intelligence, and new technologies.

CEO Robert Machtlinger describes the investment as a strategic move. At a time when many companies are considering relocating, FACC is focusing on automation and artificial intelligence “Made in Austria.” Minister of Economic Affairs Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer sees this as a confirmation of the country’s industrial policy.

Strategic Acquisitions and Banking Poker

While FACC is growing organically, Wintersteiger AG is focusing on acquisitions. With the takeover of the Polish company QBL Systems, the group secures valuable expertise in the field of digital shop solutions for the sports sector.

The acquisition is intended to strengthen the depth of value creation while simultaneously establishing a new hub in Poland for the Storage Systems division. CEO Pierre Bilgeri describes the move as a “clear commitment to integrated solutions in the sports segment.” By combining technical expertise and design know-how, the company will be able to provide more comprehensive support to customers and implement projects in a more holistic manner in the future.

At the same time, BAWAG is causing a stir in the banking sector. According to rumors, the bank is planning to acquire the Irish PTSB (Permanent TSB) for around 1.6 billion euros. Following the acquisitions of the Dutch Knab Bank and Barclays’ retail banking business in Germany, this would be the next major coup in the Austrian bank’s expansion strategy.

Macroeconomic Headwinds: Inflation and Insolvencies

Despite the reports of success, the economic environment remains challenging. According to a flash estimate by Statistics Austria, inflation rose to 2.2% in February 2026. Prices in the restaurant and hotel sectors (+5.1%) in particular, as well as rising energy costs, are dampening consumer sentiment.

There is, however, a silver lining when it comes to corporate insolvencies. The Credit Protection Association of 1870 (KSV1870) reports a 6% decline in filings for the first quarter. While the number remains high at around 1,700 cases, liabilities have fallen significantly—adjusted for the impact of the Signa bankruptcy. Nevertheless, KSV expert Karl-Heinz Götze warns against premature optimism: a genuine trend reversal is not yet assured.

The “Listing Act”: Clearing the Way for IPOs

To make it easier for companies like FACC or innovative SMEs to access fresh capital, policymakers have now paved the way for the “Listing Act.” The hurdles for an IPO in Vienna are being significantly lowered. Companies now only need to have been in business for one year (instead of three), and a single set of annual financial statements is sufficient for listing. The threshold for the costly prospectus requirement rises from 5 to 12 million euros, and the required minimum free float drops from 25% to 10%.

This reform transposes EU law into national law and is intended to make Vienna’s financial center more attractive, particularly for young technology companies.

A Cautious Outlook

Austria’s economy presents a mixed picture in the spring of 2026: While industry shines with billion-euro contracts and lawmakers open the doors to the capital market, the restaurant and retail sectors are struggling with persistent inflation. However, the “commitment to the location,” as exemplified by FACC and voestalpine, appears to be the necessary spark to steer the country safely through the volatile waters of the global economy.

FACC

Voestalpine

Andritz

Wintersteiger

Vienna Stock Exchange

Staistics Austria

KSV1870