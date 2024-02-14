Signa Group's Luxury Properties up for Sale: A Glimmer of Hope for the Redevelopment

In a decisive step towards financial restructuring, SIGNA Prime Selection AG has announced the start of the structured sale process of its 100% stake in SIGNA Prime Assets GmbH. This notable investment comprises high-profile properties in Austria, including the renowned Park Hyatt, the Tuchlauben in the Goldenes Quartier, and the building at Renngasse 2, which houses the Austrian Constitutional Court, in Vienna, as well as the Tyrol department store in Innsbruck.

The sale of these parts of the real estate portfolio is a central component of SIGNA Prime Selection's restructuring concept. The sale is being carried out in cooperation with ABEL Rechtsanwälte, which is acting as the restructuring administrator. Norbert Abel, the representative of the restructuring administrators, emphasized the importance of this step for achieving the restructuring goals. The sale is intended to generate the necessary financial resources to meet the creditors' claims under the restructuring plan.

The sale of these properties could free up considerable financial resources and thus make a significant contribution to the success of the restructuring plan, as reported by ORF. Karl-Heinz Götze expressed optimism that these buildings will be in high demand on the market due to their high value and that there is therefore no danger of a distress sale below value.

This opinion is also shared by Gerhard Weinhofer, Managing Director of the Creditreform Creditor Protection Association, as reported by ORF. He sees the planned sale as a strategy to "channel as much money as possible into Signa Prime" and to support the ongoing restructuring process. Both experts emphasize that a "fire sale", i.e. a sale under pressure and at knock-down prices, is unlikely.

The properties for sale are part of Signa Prime Assets GmbH, a subsidiary of Signa Prime AG, which holds a dominant share in each of the buildings. Potential buyers would therefore have to take over the entire package, consisting of the company and all associated assets and liabilities.

So far, there is no official information on who the potential buyers could be, although several interested parties are already being discussed. However, the Generali Tower in Vienna, which has also been the subject of speculation, is not part of the sale package.

This planned sale represents a significant opportunity for Signa Prime to stabilize its financial situation and find a way out of insolvency. The outcome of this transaction is eagerly awaited by market participants and creditors alike.

Benko's office will also be auctioned off

In another auction, furnishings and personal items from the office of René Benko, the founder of SIGNA Holding, will now go under the hammer. After 1,117 items from the headquarters in Palais Harrach have already been successfully auctioned, the focus is now on the furnishings from the Beletage, which Benko used as an office and for representative purposes.

The auction includes a large number of exclusive items, including an almost four-meter-long desk with a stone base, a custom-made carpet measuring 54 square meters, and a three-meter-high display case from the "Chrysler Building". Also up for auction are soundproof meeting cubes and a nearly 100 square meter office of the company's founder, equipped with spacious representation and conference rooms.

Among the more than 1,000 items up for auction are office chairs from the "Chancellor President" and "Chancellor Visitor" series, a 78-light chandelier adorning the grand staircase, as well as a cigar collection, a smartphone bug-proof box, SIGNA porcelain, cutlery sets, and silver napkin rings. Even the SIGNA logos mounted on the wall are part of the auction.

In addition, high-quality designer furniture, lamps, and high-end conference chairs will also be on offer. Items with sentimental value such as SIGNA water bottles, which are available from a starting price of 4 euros, will also go under the hammer.

The Austrian auction house Aurena has been commissioned to conduct the auction. Interested parties can take part after a one-off registration, regardless of whether they are companies or private individuals. The first bids are expected on February 24, 2024, from 9:00 a.m., but bids can be submitted in advance. This exceptional auction offers a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of luxury and history.

