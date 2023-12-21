Emirati State Fund Mubadala Fails with Claim Against Signa Holding

The Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund has been rebuffed with its claim against the insolvent Signa Holding, which is currently being restructured. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons/ Uwe Rohwedder/ CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

Mubadala, a financier of Signa Holding for many years, has not only filed a claim of 713 million euros against the insolvent Signa Holding and its founder René Benko but has also filed claims for a further 300 million euros, as reported by the newspaper "DiePresse".

According to ORF, insolvency administrator Christof Stapf explains that the Mubadala Investment Company can assert its alleged claims in regular arbitration proceedings, but not in emergency arbitration proceedings. This request has been rejected.

According to media reports, Signa investor Mubadala from the United Arab Emirates had also sued Signa and Rene Benko personally for EUR 713 million. The Arabs claim that Signa had breached financing agreements.

Investors from Luxembourg, who are also attributed to Mubadala, have also filed an arbitration claim. The claim is for a further 300 million euros. Mubadala has been one of Signa's financiers for years. Most recently, there were reports of a loan of around EUR 200 million, which allegedly carried an interest rate of twelve percent.

Signa Holding filed for insolvency on November 29 after rescue attempts, including talks with Arab financiers, had failed. As a result, the holding company's advisory board was also completely dissolved. The collapse of the group continues to spread and is keeping various financial institutions busy internationally, as reported by Vindobona.org.

This case has far-reaching implications in the financial world, as it highlights the risks of large investments and the complexity of financial relationships between international investors and companies. In particular, the role of arbitration and financial supervisory authorities is highlighted in this context.