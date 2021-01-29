Schallenberg Welcomes Extension of New START
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 11 hours ago; 11:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
The last minute extension of the New START agreement between the Russian Federation and the USA is welcomed by Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. After the entering into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TNPW) about a week prior, this is the second step in the direction of nuclear disarmament in 2021.
Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg welcomes the decisive steps in the direction of nuclear disarmament. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
After the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TNPW) entered into force on January 22, 2021, another important decision regarding the future of nuclear weapons.
The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, better known as New START, was extended by the United States and the Russian Federation.
"I expressly welcome the agreement on the extension of the New START agreement. This is an important signal and a security gain for all of us," said Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, expressing his delight at the last-minute agreement. …
