Sponsored Content
Schallenberg Delighted About Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 15:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is delighted about the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entering into force. 90 days after ratification by the 50th signatory country, the Treaty entered into force on January 22, 2021. Schallenberg emphasizes the importance of destroying nuclear weapons "before they destroy us."
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) entered into force on January 22, 2021. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / United States Department of Energy [Public Domain]
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) entered into force on January 22, 2021.
More than 70 years after the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the treaty creates for the first time a ban under international law on nuclear weapons. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty: Schallenberg and Kurz Delighted (October 27, 2020)
75th UN General Assembly: Schallenberg Denounces Nuclear Weapons (October 2, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content