Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty: Schallenberg and Kurz Delighted

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: October 27, 2020; 22:00 ♦ (Vindobona)

The 50th ratification of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty means that the treaty can enter into force. Both, Austrian Chancellor Kurz and Foreign Minister Schallenberg, are delighted about the progress made with regard to the nuclear disarmament, which Austria has been supporting vehemently.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg (left) and Chancellor Kurz (middle) are delighted about the progress made with regard to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

With the achievement of its 50th ratification, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which Austria played a decisive role in initiating, can now enter into force on January 22, 2021.

"This brings us an important step closer to our goal of a nuclear weapons-free world," so Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty reached the 50 ratifications necessary for its entry - just on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
International Day for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons: Kurz and Schallenberg Issue Statement (September 28)
Nuclear Bomb Drops Remembrance Day: Austria Advocates Nuclear Weapon-Free World (August 6, 2019)
Schallenberg: End of Cold War-Era Missile Pact is Threat to European Security (August 4, 2019)
Read More
ICRC International Committee of the Red Cross, Sebastian Kurz, Nuclear Proliferation, INF Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Alexander Schallenberg, 75 Years United Nations, UN United Nations
Featured
Vienna International Centre - Live-Ticker Coronavirus Situation: Several New Positive COVID-19 Cases, More than 100 Cases in Total
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter