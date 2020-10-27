Sponsored Content
Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty: Schallenberg and Kurz Delighted
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: October 27, 2020; 22:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
The 50th ratification of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty means that the treaty can enter into force. Both, Austrian Chancellor Kurz and Foreign Minister Schallenberg, are delighted about the progress made with regard to the nuclear disarmament, which Austria has been supporting vehemently.
Foreign Minister Schallenberg (left) and Chancellor Kurz (middle) are delighted about the progress made with regard to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
With the achievement of its 50th ratification, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which Austria played a decisive role in initiating, can now enter into force on January 22, 2021.
"This brings us an important step closer to our goal of a nuclear weapons-free world," so Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty reached the 50 ratifications necessary for its entry - just on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. …
