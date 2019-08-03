Schallenberg: End of Cold War-Era Missile Pact is Threat to European Security

Alexander Schallenberg: "Europe must not become the scene of a new arms race." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Eugénie Berger / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

"The end of the INF Treaty poses a threat to security in Europe. The INF Treaty was a milestone on the way to ending the Cold War and a necessary step towards fulfilling the nuclear disarmament obligations of the two great powers. The end of the Treaty is a severe setback for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and for international security", said Schallenberg.

Following the withdrawal of the USA and suspension by the Russian Federation, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) expired on 2 August.

This ended the mutual obligation to permanently renounce land-based medium-range missiles with ranges between 500 and 5500 km.

Thus an essential barrier under international law against a new arms race in Europe, which can already be observed in other areas and could now also include land-based medium-range missiles, is eliminated. Modernisation and armament programmes worth billions are underway in the nuclear armed states.

A new deployment of land-based medium-range missiles in Europe, which could also be equipped with nuclear warheads, would reduce the reaction time from launch to about 5 minutes and thus increase the danger of catastrophic miscalculations.

"A new deployment of land-based medium-range missiles in Europe after more than 30 years must be prevented. I call on both sides to negotiate to avoid this increased threat to Europe. In view of the current tensions, diplomatic solutions must be urgently sought and confidence restored through concrete disarmament measures. A first step in this direction would be a voluntary declaration by both sides on the non-stationing of land-based medium-range missiles in Europe", said Alexander Schallenberg.

"It is in the interest of the whole of Europe to avert a return to the dangerous thinking patterns of the Cold War by all means. A new nuclear armament in Europe must be prevented," said the Foreign Minister. The catastrophic effects of the use of nuclear weapons and the inherent risks of these systems are all too well known and underline how precarious a security architecture based on nuclear deterrence is. The Austrian Federal Government is therefore committed to nuclear disarmament and played a leading role in the conclusion of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in 2017. "A ban under international law is a prerequisite for a nuclear weapons-free world and, especially against the background of the end of the INF Treaty, an important signal against the dangerous rearmament trend", concluded the Foreign Minister.