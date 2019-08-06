Nuclear Bomb Drops Remembrance Day: Austria Advocates Nuclear Weapon-Free World

"Nuclear weapons should be abolished once and for all." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / United States Department of Energy [Public Domain]

The US atomic bomb drops under US President Harry S. Truman on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on 6 August and 9 August 1945 were the first and so far only two uses of nuclear weapons in a war.

The atomic bomb explosions killed a total of about 100,000 people immediately. By the end of 1945 a further 130,000 people had died of consequential damage. Over the next few years, many more were added.

Worldwide Hiroshima and Nagasaki became symbols for the horrors of the war and especially of a possible nuclear war during the Cold War.

The Federal Chancellor and the Foreign Minister expressed their views on the commemoration day for the victims of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"Hiroshima and Nagasaki remind us of the inhumanity of nuclear weapons. The remembrance of the victims is an urgent reminder that we must continue to work actively for a world without nuclear weapons", said Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein. "These weapons should be abolished once and for all".

"The catastrophic effects of the use of nuclear weapons and the inherent risks of these systems know no bounds. The Austrian Federal Government is therefore fully committed to the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons," concluded the Foreign Minister.

"The previously unimaginable extent of the destruction and suffering of the victims of the two atomic bomb drops and the effects on those left behind that are still visible today, remind us of the terrible destructive effect of nuclear weapons. It is precisely in these times of growing tensions between the major powers that we must consistently press ahead with nuclear disarmament", said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

A central step in this direction is the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty of 2017, which Austria played a key role in initiating and ratifying. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also stressed the "long overdue implementation" of Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), in which the contracting parties committed themselves to nuclear disarmament.

With 70 signatures and 23 ratifications, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which was adopted by a large majority in July 2017, is approaching entry into force. Building on new evidence of the terrible humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons, the new treaty strengthens the existing international nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament system.

"It thus makes an important contribution to the implementation of the disarmament requirement under Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons", concluded Alexander Schallenberg.