Advertise with Vindobona.org

Schallenberg and Ambassador to the U.S. Weiss Talk with Austrians in the United States

More+More+ ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 10:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Austrian Ambassador to the United States in Washington, Martin Weiss, have held a virtual live talk with around 600 Austrians living in the United States. The topics discussed included dual citizenship, bilateral relations between the U.S. and Austria as well as the "Green Passport".

Austrian Ambassador to the United States Martin Weiss (left) and Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (right) answered questions from over 600 Austrian living in the United States. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

In the night from April 28 to April 29, more precisely between midnight and 1 a.m., the second digital live talk of Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg with Austrians living abroad took place - this time from overseas. Austrians living in the United States were invited, and more than 600 accepted the invitation. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
New US Presidency: Austria and EU Welcome New Chapter (January 22)
Austro-American Society Celebrates 75th Anniversary (January 7)
Grand Opening of the Austro-American Society (November 20, 2019)
Read More
Martin Weiss, Joe Biden, Foreign Relations, Embassy of Austria in Washington DC, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, USA
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter