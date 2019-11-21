Grand Opening of the Austro-American Society

Rainer Newald, Trevor Traina, Brigitte Bierlein and Philipp Bodzenta at the grand opening of the renovated premises of the Austro-American Society. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Chancellor Bierlein on the reorganisation of the Austro-American Society: "It is a special pleasure for me to celebrate the reorganisation of the Austro-American Society, which has been dedicated to the promotion of Austro-American relations since 1946. Especially in 2019, the year in which historical milestones such as the fall of the Berlin Wall or EU enlargement are commemorated, we remember that European integration would not have been possible without active American support in the post-war period," said the Federal Chancellor in her speech.

This fact also illustrates one of the core tasks of the Austro-American Society in the early years, when primarily the delivery of CARE packages was organized. According to Bierlein, she herself was born in the post-war years, and she still remembers the "adverse circumstances" well. The foundation of the Marshall Fund, which played such an important role in the reconstruction of the Austrian economy, and the support of the USA for the Austrian population in those years would remain "unforgotten". "This support is also a symbol of the deep friendship and strong ties between our two countries. The close economic relations, the lively exchange of visits, the intensified political dialogue and, last but not least, the intensive and successful cultural exchange bear witness to this", stressed the Chancellor.

This close friendship makes it possible to stand together even in challenging times and to maintain an "open dialogue" with one another. Even if there were different approaches to certain questions, both countries would "stand up for the same goals: the promotion of peace, security and prosperity", said Brigitte Bierlein. "We must not forget these similarities. I appeal to all of us to always give priority to cooperation. I am firmly convinced that we can only solve the current global challenges together".

The Chancellor concluded by saying that the USA is and will remain a good friend and an important partner for Austria. "It is important that we always remember how closely we are linked. The work of the Austro-American Society and the commitment of its committed members make a significant contribution to this. I am confident that these activities will continue to create friendship, inspiration and mutual understanding in the future. I wish the Austro-American Society all the best and the greatest possible success".

About Austro-American Society - Österreichisch-Amerikanische Gesellschaft

The Austro-American Society was founded on 6 January 1946 as part of a festive event in the Great Hall of the Vienna Musikverein.

The first club newspaper was published in May 1946.

The most important task of the society in the post-war years was the organisation of the "CARE Package" aid deliveries, which is still very positively remembered by many today.

In the following years the company developed into one of the leading intergovernmental friendship societies with a rich programme of events.

For many years, the campus of the "Salzburg Summer School" in Schloss Kleßheim was a popular opportunity for young Americans to get to know Austrian culture and learn the German language.

Until the 1990s, the company was one of the leading providers of language courses in Austria.

On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the USA, the Society, together with the Austrian Federal Chancellery, donated two chairs at the universities of Stanford and Minnesota.

In 1996, the Austro-American Society celebrated its 50th birthday. The idea of the anniversary project was not to look into the past but into the future.

In the era of Prof. Dr. h. c. Manfred Mautner Markhof, who was President for many years, it was possible to establish excellent relations with the respective US ambassadors, which often lasted beyond their official activities in Austria.

Following the death of Prof. Mautner Markhof at the beginning of 2008, the Secretary General of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs a. D., Dr. Albert Rohan, was elected as the new President.

After Dr. Rohan's ten-year term in office, Philipp Bodzenta became the new President in 2018, and Rainer Newald (who succeeds Dr. Andreas Salcher after 33 years) became the new President in spring 2019.