Report on Measures to Safeguard Jewish Life in Austria

PoliticsDomestic ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:35 ♦ (Vindobona)

As a basis for preventing and combating anti-Semitism by the state and civil society, Austria adopted the National Strategy against Anti-Semitism in January 2021. The EU Commission presented the first EU strategy against anti-Semitism in October of the previous year.

Entrance to the memorial crematorium Gusen Concentration Camp. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons /Rudolf A. Haunschmied, CC BY-SA 3.0

The Federal Chancellery presented a report on measures to safeguard the Jewish community in Austria. Implementing the National Strategy against Anti-Semitism adopted in 2021, the government reaffirms its efforts to secure the continued existence of Jewish life in Austria in the long term.

According to the

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Israel and Austria Move Closer Together: Strategic Partnership Agreement in Preparation (March 31)
New World Museum Vienna Exhibition: "Re:Present - Unlearning Racism" (February 9)
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Schallenberg Visit Mauthausen Concentration Camp Memorial Site (January 27)
#WeRemember: Heads of Austrian, German, and Israeli Parliaments Meet Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day (January 26)
Read More
UNHRC United Nations Human Rights Council - UN-Menschenrechtsrat, Mauthausen - Gusen Concentration Camp, Austrian Parliament, Auschwitz-Birkenau - Concentration Camp, Anti-Semitism
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter