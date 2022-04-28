Sponsored Content
Reform of the Red-White-Red Card: Facilitation for Workers From Abroad
The Red-White-Red Card, which allows its holders access to the Austrian labor market, is to be made easier to obtain in the future. This was recently announced by Minister of Labor Kocher and Minister of Economics Schramböck. Relaxations in the approval procedure are intended to attract more skilled workers to Austria in the future in order to combat the acute shortage of skilled workers in the country. The Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Austrian Industries are delighted.
The changes are intended to facilitate access to the Austrian labor market. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker
Austria's Minister of Labor Martin Kocher and Minister of Economics Margarete Schramböck recently presented a planned reform to the Red-White-Red Card. The Red-White-Red Card is a document that people from third countries need to gain access to the Austrian labor market. It is issued for 24 months and entitles its holder to temporary settlement and employment with a specific employer. …
