Reclaiming Undisclosed Portfolio Commissions: Erste Bank and Sparkassen Reach Agreement with the VKI

Portfolio commissions are fees banks receive from investment companies for holding a fund in a securities account. This practice is not prohibited per se, but banks must inform their customers about it. According to the case law of the Supreme Court (OGH) and the Securities Supervision Act (WAG 1996), there is a duty of disclosure.

Since an amendment to the law in 2007, such commissions may only be retained if they serve to improve the quality of the service and do not cause a conflict of interest. However, it has now been established that Erste Bank and the savings banks did not fully comply with these disclosure obligations by the end of 2017. As a result, affected investors who invested in funds via these banks before 2018 can demand a refund of the unlawfully retained trailer fees.

VKI enforces collection action - deadline until April 2025

The VKI launched a collection campaign for affected consumers back in 2023. An out-of-court solution has now been reached with Erste Bank: The bank will offer eligible participants in the VKI collection campaign an individual refund amount.

To join the collection campaign, affected investors must fulfill certain conditions:

They must have been or still be a customer of Erste Bank or a savings bank.

They must have invested in funds before 2018 - liquidated funds also count.

You must provide a custody account statement and a release from banking secrecy.

Registration for the collection campaign is free of charge and is possible until April 22, 2025.

How high are the refunds?

The amount of the refunds depends on the fund assets invested and the investment period. According to VKI estimates, the trailer fees can amount to between 0.3% and 1% of the fund assets per year. Depending on the amount and duration of the investment, affected customers can therefore receive between several hundred and several thousand euros back.

Similar cases at Bank Austria

Erste Bank is not the only bank to be criticized for not disclosing portfolio commissions. The VKI reached a similar agreement with UniCredit Bank Austria back in November 2024. Here, too, portfolio commissions were not sufficiently disclosed until December 31, 2017. However, the registration deadline for this class action expired on January 10, 2025.

Consumer advocates call on more banks to repay

Stefan Schreiner, Head of the Class Action Department at the VKI, emphasizes the importance of this agreement: “The agreement with Erste Bank is an important step for consumer protection. We call on all banks to repay unlawfully withheld portfolio commissions and to take the interests of their customers seriously.”

Consumer advocates suspect that other banks have breached their disclosure obligations. It remains to be seen whether class actions or out-of-court settlements will be reached in these cases too.

Asserting reclaims

For affected investors of Erste Bank and Sparkassen, now is the right time to assert their claims. Anyone who invested in funds before 2018 can still register for the collection campaign until April 22, 2025, and reclaim any commission that may have been wrongfully withheld.

Further information and the registration form can be found on the VKI website.

