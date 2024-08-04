Bank Merger in Carinthia and Burgenland: New Era for Anadi Bank and Bank Burgenland

The merger between Anadi Bank and Bank Burgenland brings a breath of new life to the regional banking landscape in Carinthia and Burgenland. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Håkan Dahlström from Malmö, Sweden, CC BY 2.0

Anadi customers were informed of the upcoming changes in a letter from CEO Christian Kubitschek, as reported by "ORF". A total of around 70 employees are moving to the Grawe Banking Group. Bank Burgenland Kärnten will take over the existing accounts and banking products of Anadi Bank at the current conditions. Over 20,000 customers will remain with Anadi Bank, which now intends to focus more on digital banking, and corporate and public sector business areas. The sale marks a significant milestone in Anadi Bank's "Strategy 3.0", explained owner Sanjeev Kanoria.

Gerhard Nyul, who has worked at Bank Burgenland for 43 years and was on the Management Board for a long time, is leaving the financial institution. He will retire in the middle of the year. The takeover of the Anadi Bank branches in Carinthia will bring Bank Burgenland 42,000 new customers and an additional business volume of 1.7 billion euros. The transaction will become legally valid in September. The approval of the Financial Market Authority (FMA) is still pending, while the Federal Competition Authority (BWB) has already approved the transaction.

Christian Jauk, CEO of Bank Burgenland, sees the takeover as a logical step: "We are taking over something where we mutually know what we have to do and what the services look like. And we also want to be a reliable partner there, as we have always been in Burgenland."

There are also changes on the Management Board of Bank Burgenland: Berthold Troiß will be responsible for the branches and private customers in the future, while Andrea Maller-Weiß will take over the corporate customer business. Both are following in the footsteps of Gerhard Nyul, who has earned the nickname "Mister Burgenland" thanks to his many years of service and commitment.

Bank Burgenland, a well-positioned regional bank, generated a profit of just under 49 million euros last year, which was the same as in 2022. With the addition of the Carinthian branches and customers, the bank is well-equipped for the future.