Igor Strehl Launches Dunaj Family Office Consulting in Vienna

Igor Strehl is the owner and Managing Director of Dunaj Europe (Austria) GmbH and majority shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FAME Investments AG.

“Dunaj Family Office Consulting is more than just a service provider. We offer tailor-made solutions and support our clients with every challenge in the Austrian business environment,” explains Igor Strehl. Strehl is the owner and Managing Director of Dunaj Europe (Austria) GmbH, an Austrian holding company with subsidiaries in the DACH region, the EU and Central and Eastern Europe. He is also the majority shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FAME Investments AG, an independent asset management company that offers personalized investment solutions for its clients.

A life path characterized by financial expertise

Igor Strehl can look back on an impressive career spanning more than three decades. His career began in 1993 at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, where he was responsible for the CIS countries and the Baltic states. Early on, Strehl demonstrated his ability to understand complex financial structures and develop innovative solutions. His career took him on to management positions in Moscow, where he was Head of Corporate Banking and a member of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank Eurasija.

In 2007, Strehl moved to VTB Bank (Deutschland) AG, where he developed strategic business models as Chairman of the Management Board. Three years later, he took over the position of CEO at VTB Bank (Austria) AG in Vienna. In 2013, he joined Sberbank Europe AG, where he was a member of the Management Board and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking. His expertise in corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, and asset management made him a sought-after name in the European financial world.

After his time at Sberbank, Strehl continued his career by focusing more on entrepreneurial activities and building up his projects. In 2020, he acquired a majority stake in FAME Investments AG, an independent investment firm, and further expanded its asset management and advisory services. “My focus has always been on developing innovative approaches and offering my clients first-class solutions,” says Strehl.

Vision of Dunaj Family Office Consulting

With the founding of Dunaj Family Office Consulting, Strehl is pursuing the goal of closing a gap in the Austrian consulting market. The company offers services in three core areas: Investment consulting: support in the selection and implementation of investments tailored to the individual needs of clients.

Relocation services: Advice and practical assistance for companies and private individuals wishing to relocate to Austria. Real estate management: From the selection of suitable properties to the negotiation of contracts and long-term management - the company covers all aspects of the real estate market. “We work with a network of internationally experienced professionals who are recognized as top agents in Austria. This enables us to offer our clients not only expertise but also excellent service,” Strehl emphasizes.

A market with great potential

Austria offers ideal conditions for international investors thanks to its geostrategic location, stable economy, and high standard of living. Strehl sees great potential, particularly in the real estate market and for company relocations: “Vienna is not only a cultural center but also a gateway to the markets in Central and Eastern Europe. We aim to help clients take advantage of these benefits.”

The services of Dunaj Family Office Consulting are aimed at both private individuals and companies. High-net-worth individuals and family offices in particular benefit from the company's expertise in designing individual investment strategies and asset management.

Strehl's career: building a bridge between East and West

Strehl's career path is an example of successfully building bridges between different cultures and markets. Born in Yartsevo, Russia, he began his career in Germany and later established himself in Austria. His many years of working in Moscow, Vienna, and Frankfurt have not only given him a deep understanding of the markets in Europe and the CIS region but also a network that he now uses for his clients.

Future Prospects for Dunaj Family Office Consulting

In founding Dunaj Family Office Consulting, Strehl is pursuing a long-term vision: he wants to establish the company as a leading provider of high-quality consulting services in Austria. “Our aim is to create not only economic but also cultural and personal connections,” says Strehl.

The company focuses on innovation and sustainability in order to meet the changing demands of the market. With a clear focus on quality, trust, and tailor-made solutions, Dunaj Family Office Consulting is ideally positioned to help clients achieve their business and personal goals.

