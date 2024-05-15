Raiffeisen Bank International Withdraws from Controversial STRABAG Transaction

STRABAG SE, a leading construction company, will thus retain MKAO "Rasperia Trading Limited" as a shareholder. Rasperia, formerly under the control of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, is now owned by Iliadis JSC, as shown in a notification of major shareholdings from March 2024. However, the 24.1% of STRABAG shares held by Rasperia remain frozen, in line with EU sanctions regulations.

Pressure from the U.S.A.

This decision by RBI comes at a time of increased pressure from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), as reported by ORF. In a letter dated May 6, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo expressed concern about the RBI's alleged expansion in Russia. This is contrary to the bank's assurances that it will reduce its activities in Russia. Adeyemo warned that the RBI's actions increase the risk of losing access to the U.S. financial system. In particular, he emphasized the executive order issued by President Joe Biden in December that imposes U.S. secondary sanctions on foreign financial institutions that conduct significant transactions with the Russian military industry.

Since the beginning of the war, RBI has significantly reduced its activities in Russia and taken extensive measures to minimize the risks posed by the increased sanctions and compliance requirements. The bank has taken various steps to strengthen its international compliance and meet the requirements of Western governments. These measures include reducing its exposure in Russia and adapting its business strategies to the current geopolitical conditions. The deal for the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, which was canceled by the RBI, is seen as an important step by Washington. However, concerns remain.

Future strategy

Notwithstanding the decision not to proceed with the STRABAG transaction, RBI continues to seek to deconsolidate its Russian subsidiary. The bank states that it remains committed to optimizing its international operations while meeting the growing regulatory and political requirements. The decision not to pursue the acquisition of the STRABAG shares is seen as part of a strategic adjustment to meet the expectations of international regulators and minimize potential risks.

