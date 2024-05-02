RBI in a Balancing Act Between Sanction Risks and Solid Management

In a recent conference call, RBI CEO Johann Strobl stated, as reported by ORF, that the bank may cancel its planned purchase of a stake in Austrian construction group STRABAG if there is a risk of a sanctions violation. For around 24 percent of STRABAG, RBI proposes to pay almost 1.1 billion euros. The US Treasury Department is opposing the deal, meanwhile, as it is unclear what part the sanctioned Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska will play in it. An earlier Deripaska-controlled Russian business owns the STRABAG shares that RBI seeks to purchase.

Consequently, the shares are now blocked because of the punishment clause. But ownership recently changed; Rasperia was sold to Iliadis, a Russian firm that the RBI says is not authorized. The U.S. authorities worry Deripaska may gain from the agreement because it is unclear who is behind Iliadis. Should the RBI break sanctions, U.S. authorities may punish it. RBI does not want to make any business decisions that could expose it to international sanctions.

"We will not proceed with the acquisition of the Strabag shares if we believe there is a risk of sanctions or other repercussions from any of the relevant authorities, including the U.S. Treasury Department and OFAC," stated Strobl. The manager also clarified that the intended deal would need more investigation and that he had "listened carefully" to the authorities.

At the same time, the RBI has published an impressive quarterly report for the first quarter of 2024. Despite excluding results from the Russian and Belarusian markets, consolidated net profit reached EUR 333 million, demonstrating significant organizational strength and successful diversification of income sources. Despite this positive development, the total consolidated profit of 657 million euros was only slightly higher than in the previous year, reflecting the challenges the bank is facing in a difficult global economic climate.

RBI pays more taxes in Russia

A significant aspect of RBI's business is its involvement in Russia, which continues to cause controversy, as reported by "DerStandard". As the largest remaining Western financial player in Russia, RBI pays high taxes to the Russian state, which indirectly supports the country's military actions. Raiffeisen Bank International pays more taxes in Russia than all other Western banks. This fact has provoked international criticism, especially as pressure is mounting from various quarters, including the EU and the U.S., to get RBI to stop or at least reduce its business in Russia.

The bank's critical position became even clearer when 37 members of the EU Parliament recently sent an open letter to the Austrian government calling on it to encourage the RBI to end its activities in Russia. The bank finds itself in a dilemma, as it has to safeguard its financial interests on the one hand, but also ensure compliance with international sanctions on the other.

In addition, RBI's planned withdrawal from Russia is another complex issue. Although steps have already been taken to reduce the credit volume and presence in Russia, the situation remains uncertain. The European Central Bank has already expressed its dissatisfaction with the slow pace of withdrawal and there is no clear indication of when and how this withdrawal might be fully completed.

Amidst these challenges, RBI remains a key player in the European banking landscape, which must constantly adapt its business strategies to both meet regulatory requirements and ensure its financial stability. Progress in the coming months will be crucial in determining how well RBI can conduct its business ethically and legally while consolidating its position as one of the leading financial services providers in Europe.

