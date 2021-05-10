Sponsored Content
Rating Agencies with Positive Outlook for Austria
Published: Yesterday; 16:05
Both Standard & Poors and Fitch have affirmed Austria's AA+ rating although noticing Austria's high spending for Covid-19 measures and assuming weaker economic recovery compared to the eurozone. Read more about the reasons for the ratings below.
Austria's Minister of Finance Gernot Blümel is delighted about Austria's ratings issued by Standard & Poors and Fitch. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
After the rating agency Standard & Poors has affirmed Austria's AA+ rating, Fitch has also announced to keep the same rating. …
