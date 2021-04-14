Potential Closure of MAN Plant in Austria

Published: 13 hours ago; 10:10

After the majority of the workforce in the MAN plant in Steyr voted against a takeover concept of a potential investor, Austria's federal and state governments are highly invested in supporting a solution that would save more than 1,000 jobs in Steyr, Upper Austria. No solution would mean a closure of the plant by 2023.

The MAN plant in Steyr, Upper Austria could face closure by 2023. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Christoph Waghubinger (Lewenstein) / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

Last week the majority of the workforce of the MAN plant in Steyr spoke out against the takeover concept of investor Siegfried Wolf. A decision that endangers more than thousand jobs in Steyr.

Subsequently, Austria's Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz held a series of talks on the future of the MAN plant in Steyr and the support options available to politicians. …

