2,300 Potential Job Losses in Steyr
The German truck and bus subsidiary MAN announced that 9,500 jobs are in danger due to reorganization of the company. 2,300 and therefore the total workforce of the production site in Steyr, Austria might be included in the cut.
MAN's CEO Joachim Drees will need to introudce a drastic job cutting program in order to comply to the company's restructuring plan.
Volkswagen wants to cut up to 9,500 jobs, or almost a quarter of the workforce, at its truck and bus subsidiary MAN in Germany and Austria, thereby saving billions.
The Austrian production site in Steyr and two German plants could be closed down completely, according to a group announcement on Friday.
VW subsidiary MAN is one of the leading commercial vehicle groups in…
