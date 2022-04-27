Sponsored Content
Population Growth in Austria: Ukrainian Immigration Provides for Over 9 Million Inhabitants
Lifestyle & Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
The population in Austria recorded particularly high growth in the first quarter of 2022, pushing the number of inhabitants to over 9 million for the first time. The main reason for this is the large number of temporarily housed Ukrainian aid seekers who have come to Austria in recent months to flee the Russian war of aggression.
In recent months, Austria has experienced unusually high population growth, mainly due to Ukrainian displaced persons. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gryffindor / CC BY-SA 2.5 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)
Austria cracks the 9 million population mark earlier than expected for the first time. According to Statistics Austria, 9,027,999 people lived in Austria on April 1, 2022, which is almost 48,000 more than at the beginning of 2022, when 8,979,894 were counted. …
