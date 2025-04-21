Pope Francis Deceased: Expressions of Grief From Austria

Pope Francis' legacy lives on - in a church that is seeking to redefine itself and in a world that needs his call for mercy, justice, and dialog more urgently than ever. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Tânia Rêgo/ABr, Attribution 3.0 Brazil, CC BY 3.0 BR Deed (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/br/deed.en)

In a moving statement, Cardinal Christoph Schönborn praised Francis as a Pope who stood “for the dignity of all people.” With the words “todos, todos, todos,” Francis made it clear that no one was excluded—regardless of origin, faith, or sexual orientation. Even the day before his death, he had called for peace and disarmament in his Easter message.

His death on an Easter Monday, Schönborn said, was “a sign from heaven” and was reminiscent of John Paul II, who also died around Easter in 2005. At the funeral mass in St. Stephen's Cathedral, Schönborn recalled the Pope's work, particularly for the poor, refugees, and prisoners. According to Schönborn, the Maundy Thursday visit to prison despite his serious illness once again underlined: “Even a criminal is a human being.”

Austrian society united in remembrance

Austrian politicians across all parties reacted with sympathy. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen described Francis as a “Pope for social justice” and an “inspiration far beyond the Catholic world”. Chancellor Christian Stocker called him a “connector between nations, religions, and cultures”. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl, Green Party leader Werner Kogler, and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger also paid tribute to his legacy: a clear voice for humanity, peace, and environmental protection.

Church bells rang throughout the country at 5 pm on Monday, mourning flags were hoisted and funeral masses were held. A large requiem is being planned, as is an online book of condolence on the website of the Archdiocese of Vienna.

Interreligious dialog as a central legacy

Representatives of other faiths have also expressed their sorrow. The Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ) published a statement praising Pope Francis as a “tireless promoter of interreligious dialog”. His commitment to the Abu Dhabi Declaration on the brotherhood of all people, which he signed together with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyib, was particularly emphasized.

“His message of justice, mercy, and peace is a lasting legacy,” said the IGGÖ. The fact that the fifth anniversary of this declaration was celebrated in Vienna last year is a sign of the international and local relevance of his work. The statement concludes: “May Pope Francis rest in peace and may his work continue to bear fruit.”

A pontificate of reform

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born in Buenos Aires, was the first pope from Latin America and the first Jesuit to sit on the Chair of Peter. He headed the Catholic world church for twelve years and had a profound impact on it. His reforms - including the rejection of the death penalty in the catechism, his commitment to synodality, and the opening of the church to previously marginalized groups - changed the institution.

His death marked the beginning of the sede vacante. The conclave to elect his successor will take place at the beginning of May. 135 cardinals are eligible to vote, including no Austrians - at over 80, Schönborn is no longer eligible to vote but will participate in an advisory capacity.

Kathpress

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

ÖVP

SPÖ

FPÖ

Green Party

NEOS Party