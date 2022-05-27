Planning Conference for EU Battlegroup 2025 in Vienna: Strengthening the EU's Common Security and Defense Policy
This week, representatives of several EU countries met at the planning conference for the EU Battlegroup 2025, which took place in Vienna. The total of 10 participating states want to coordinate together in the future and participate with military forces in the new intervention force. Among them are countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Hungary and Croatia. The aim of the conference is to coordinate international cooperation and plan joint exercises.
Austria a member despite neutrality
The fact that Austria is participating in the military task force is not a contradiction in terms for Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner. "By participating in the EU Battlegroup, Austria supports the Common Security and Defense Policy and makes a significant contribution. I am proud that Austria, by taking over the logistical leadership of the rapid reaction force, is making a solidarity-based contribution to this common security policy concept and is contributing to the EU's crisis management," said Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner.
The concept for the deployment of the "rapid reaction force" is to be finalized by the end of the year. The goal of the joint force is to be deployed to various missions as quickly as possible. The spectrum of missions ranges from humanitarian aid and evacuation operations to stabilization missions.
Strategic compass
The EU Battlegroup is of particular importance as the individual building blocks of a joint EU intervention force. Starting in 2023, joint exercises and training are to take place, and by 2025 the force is to be fully operational. In March 2022, the European Union's "Strategic Compass" was adopted for this purpose, which defines the security policy ambition and envisages a joint deployment of up to 5,000 soldiers.
The core of the Battlegroup will be formed jointly with Germany and the Netherlands - Austria will take over the logistical leadership. It will be deployed for twelve months and will be available for operations in areas up to 6,000 kilometers measured from Brussels. The final decision on a joint deployment is to be made in accordance with Austrian security policy.