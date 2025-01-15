OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu Travels to Helsinki for His First Official Visit

In Helsinki, Sinirlioğlu will meet, among others, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, who will also hold the OSCE Chairmanship in 2025. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two since they assumed their respective positions. The Secretary-General will also meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and other high-ranking representatives of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition to political talks with government representatives, meetings are planned with members of the Finnish parliament, representatives of civil society, and academics. This broad range of meetings illustrates the multifaceted nature of the OSCE's work, which includes dialog with civil society and research in addition to diplomatic efforts.

Main topics of the visit

The visit provides a platform for discussing key OSCE topics. The focus will be on strengthening the organization, implementing the priorities of the Finnish Chairmanship, and tackling key challenges in the OSCE area. Particular attention will be paid to current security policy developments in Europe. The war in Ukraine, which continues to threaten the stability and security of the region, is likely to be the dominant topic of the talks.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen had already emphasized when she took over the OSCE chairmanship in January that strengthening European security and supporting Ukraine were top priorities. Finland, which itself has a long border with Russia, sees itself as particularly challenged by the war in Ukraine and is taking an active role in the European security architecture.

Who is Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu?

Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu is an experienced diplomat with a long career in the service of Turkish foreign policy. Born on January 30, 1956, in Turkey, he studied political science at Ankara University and later earned his doctorate at the renowned Boğaziçi University in Istanbul. He began his diplomatic career in the 1980s and has held numerous key positions over the decades. These included serving as Turkey's Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2016 to 2023. Sinirlioğlu is considered an accomplished strategist and experienced negotiator who has repeatedly mediated in international crises. His election as Secretary General of the OSCE in December 2024 was seen by many observers as a sign of a new diplomatic course within the organization.

Finland's role in the OSCE Chairmanship

Finland assumed the rotating Chairmanship of the OSCE on January 1, 2025. With its experience in mediating international conflicts and its strong roots in the European security structure, the country is pursuing ambitious goals. The priorities of the Finnish Chairmanship include strengthening collective security, defending the principles of the OSCE, and promoting dialog between the member states.

Elina Valtonen, who has been in office as Foreign Minister since June 2023, enjoys a high international reputation. She previously worked in investment banking for ten years and has been a member of the Finnish Parliament since 2014. During her time in office to date, Valtonen has repeatedly emphasized that Finland is prepared to play an active mediating role in the OSCE.

Press conference and further details

At the end of his visit, Secretary General Sinirlioğlu will hold a press conference together with Foreign Minister Valtonen. This will take place on January 16 at 10:15 (GMT+2) at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Media representatives wishing to attend are asked to register by January 15. The press conference will provide an opportunity to present the results of the talks and outline the next steps in the OSCE's work. Statements are expected on the priorities of the Finnish Chairmanship and on the joint efforts to stabilize the security situation in Europe.

Significance of the visit for international diplomacy

Secretary General Sinirlioğlu's visit to Helsinki is of great symbolic and diplomatic significance. It underlines the OSCE's endeavor to provide a forum for dialogue and cooperation even in difficult times. Given the many challenges facing Europe-from the war in Ukraine to hybrid threats and geopolitical conflicts OSCE has a central role to play in securing peace and stability.

With the election of an experienced diplomat like Sinirlioğlu and the assumption of the chairmanship by a committed country like Finland, the signs point to a stronger diplomatic initiative. The coming months should show to what extent the OSCE can further expand its role as a key player in European security policy under the new leadership.

