OSCE Opens a Women’s Education and Support Center in Uzbekistan
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) project coordinator in Uzbekistan opens a women’s education center in the Tashkent region. This center will be responsible for promoting gender equality throughout the region.
On 27 December, the OSCE Project Coordinator in Uzbekistan, together with the National Commission for Combating human trafficking and several women’s rights organizations opened a “Women’s Education and Support Center “in the Kibray district in the Tashkent region, under the Department of Family and Women in the Kibray district.
This center's goal is to provide support to women and their families from vulnerable groups and their families is the goal of this center. Participants are expected to work in a confectionery shop three to four days per week. During the remaining days, the students will be trained in communication skills, time management, emotional intelligence, and stress management.
Hans-Ullrich Ihm, Acting Head of Mission, said during the opening ceremony: "This project was launched based on actual employment of women.” However, having opened a bakery, we realized that women must also be able to function in an office environment. To help them, we created a training program. As the women are trained to become pastry chefs, we hope that they will be able to teach and mentor other women through the program, passing on their passion and new skills to other women."