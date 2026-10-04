OSCE Conference in Zug Discusses De-escalation in Cyberspace

Preventing cyber incidents from escalating into international crises requires improved diplomatic channels among States, as highlighted during the Swiss OSCE conference on “De-escalation in cyberspace: mediation and preventive diplomacy” in Zug. / Picture: © OSCE Chairpersonship / © EDA/Barnabé Waeber/ ID 665427, (CC BY-ND 4.0)

Under the theme “De-escalation in Cyberspace: Mediation and Preventive Diplomacy,” Switzerland hosted this high-level conference as part of its 2026 OSCE Chairmanship. The discussions focused on confidence-building measures (cyber CBMs), the role of artificial intelligence, and the involvement of non-state actors in times of crisis.

“The challenge is diplomatic and human in nature”

In his opening remarks, the incumbent OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Swiss Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis emphasized that technology alone cannot resolve political conflicts: “The challenge is not merely technological. It is diplomatic. And ultimately, it is human. Technology can help us identify threats. AI can help us analyze them. But neither one nor the other can decide when to communicate rather than retaliate—when to de-escalate rather than escalate. That remains our responsibility.”

Federal Councilor Martin Pfister, head of the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection, and Sports (VBS), also underscored the importance of diplomatic safeguards in an emergency: “Security policy must ensure that we can defend ourselves. Diplomacy must help ensure that alternatives remain available even under pressure. We cannot prevent every cyber incident. But we can work together to prevent cyber incidents from turning into broader crises.”

Hatun Demirer, Director of the Office of the OSCE Secretary General, added that the value of confidence-building is greatest precisely when mistrust prevails. Practical channels and established relationships are essential to halt an unintended spiral of escalation.

One of a Series of Events

The event in Zug was the fourth and final thematic conference of Switzerland’s 2026 OSCE Chairmanship. Switzerland had previously hosted expert conferences in other cities:

St. Gallen (February 2026): Combating antisemitism, intolerance, and discrimination.

Geneva (May 2026): Future-oriented technologies, science diplomacy, and global security.

Bern (September 2026): Historical reconciliation and OSCE principles within the framework of the International Conference of Editors of Diplomatic Documents (ICEDD).

Looking Ahead to the Year’s Highlight in Lugano

With the conclusion of the expert conference in Zug, the Swiss OSCE Chairmanship is now heading toward its political highlight: On December 3 and 4, 2026, Switzerland will host the 33rd OSCE Ministerial Council in Lugano. The foreign ministers of the 57 participating States are expected to attend to discuss bilateral security issues and consolidate multilateral confidence-building efforts at the highest level.

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