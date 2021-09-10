Advertise with Vindobona.org

OSCE: Chairpersonship of the Forum for Security Co-operation Passes to Austria

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:00 ♦ (Vindobona)

The OSCE's 57 participating states now routinely delegate the Chairpersonship of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) to Austria.

The Secretary General for Foreign Affairs of Austria, Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, opening the Austrian Chairpersonship of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC). / Picture: © OSCE / Micky Kroell

The OSCE’s 57 participating States have developed the world’s most advanced regime of arms control, disarmament and confidence- and security-building measures.

The Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) is the key OSCE platform that supports this work and where the States cooperate for greater openness and transparency to increase military security and stability in the EuroAtlantic and Eurasian areas.

